The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $455.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.29.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $343.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day moving average of $392.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.