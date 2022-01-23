Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT at $26.10

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.