Bank of America Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

