Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Koppers worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Koppers by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

