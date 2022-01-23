-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.75). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($2.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

