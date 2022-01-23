-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). Delek US reported earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,365. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK opened at $15.57 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

