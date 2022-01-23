Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.