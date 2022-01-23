Apria (NYSE:APR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

APR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,259 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,945.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

