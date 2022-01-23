-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

