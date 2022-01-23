Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.