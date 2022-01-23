Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

