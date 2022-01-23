Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

