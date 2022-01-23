Zacks Investment Research Lowers Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

