Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LOOP stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 999.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

