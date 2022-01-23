Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.71

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 191362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926 over the last three months. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

