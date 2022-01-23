Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH)’s share price rose 775% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39). Approximately 14,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.25.

Get Norish alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 166 ($2.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.