CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.32

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 360947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,788,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

