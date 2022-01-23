BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.09

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 22066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

