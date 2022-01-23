O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

MCY stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

