O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE FMX opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.