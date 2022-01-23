Morgan Stanley Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.