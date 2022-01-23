O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 332.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGSF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

