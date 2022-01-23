O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

