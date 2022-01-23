O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,970 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

