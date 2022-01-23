Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $50,800.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

SNSE stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

