Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

