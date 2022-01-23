Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

