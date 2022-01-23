CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

