Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.