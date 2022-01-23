Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

