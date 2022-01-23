Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $750.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a twelve month low of $379.99 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.