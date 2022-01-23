Creative Planning Buys 3,419 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.