iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.