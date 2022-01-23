$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.