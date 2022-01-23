Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.30. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

