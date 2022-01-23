The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $230.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

