Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

RMED opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $9.82.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

