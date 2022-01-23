Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.97

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 31902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Get Domo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.