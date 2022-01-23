Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 14,348 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.52 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

