Mark Licciardo Acquires 6,667 Shares of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) insider Mark Licciardo bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.50 ($7,194.60).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Frontier Digital Ventures
