Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $261,000 Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

