Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.45 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

