Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $509,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of MoneyGram International worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.