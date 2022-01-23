Mizuho Cuts Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

