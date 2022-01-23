Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $63,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

