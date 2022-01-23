NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.83.

NovoCure stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

