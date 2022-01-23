OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

