Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

