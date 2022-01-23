CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

