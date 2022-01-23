7,496 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

